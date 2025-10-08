Jones (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones was dealing with an Achilles injury heading into the Bengals' Week 5 clash against the Lions. He was cleared to play in that contest and finished the game with 154 yards on six kickoff returns and six yards on one punt return (along with three fair catches) in Sunday's 37-24 loss. The 2023 fourth-rounder is still working through his Achilles injury, but he would avoid an injury designation heading into Week 6 against the Packers if he were to upgrade to a full practice participant over the next two days.