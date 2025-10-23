Bengals' Charlie Jones: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jones' ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is past his rib injury and on track to play against the Jets on Sunday. The 2023 fourth-rounder has mostly served as a returner on special teams and has recorded 423 yards on 18 kickoff returns and 78 yards on punt returns through seven regular-season games.
