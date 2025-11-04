Bengals' Charlie Jones: Makes house call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Bears, and managed 179 kick return yards plus 12 punt return yards in total.
This is the second time in Jones's career that he's taken a kick return for a touchdown to begin the game, doing the same last year in Cleveland. He now has three games this season with over 100 kick return yards.
