Jones (thumb) did not participate during Bengals' practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of USA Today reports.
Jones has missed his second consecutive day of practice as he continues to deal with a thumb injury. Cincinnati's return man has accumulated 150 return yards and one touchdown on eight opportunities through his first three weeks. If the Purdue product were to miss Sunday's game against Tennessee, Trenton Irwin would likely assume the punt return duties.
