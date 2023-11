Jones (thumb) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.

Jones will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be added to the 53-man roster. However, the 2023 fourth-round selection could return as soon as Sunday against the Texans. Although he only played three snaps on offense in three contests before he suffered the thumb injury, the 25-year-old was operating as the team's punt returner, a role he'll work to get back once he retakes the field.