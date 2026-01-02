Jones (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year wideout from Purdue didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Jones appeared in 14 contests for Cincinnati this season, recording 1,084 kick-return yards and 115 punt-return yards. While he's sidelined in Week 18, expect Ke'Shawn Williams to operate as the Bengals' top return man.