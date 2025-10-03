Jones (Achilles) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

Although Jones logged three consecutive DNPs during the Bengals' week of practice, he's got a chance to suit up Sunday. The Purdue product has tallied 238 total return yards over Cincinnati's first four games this season. If he's sidelined in Week 5, Jermaine Burton is likely to serve as the team's top return specialist.