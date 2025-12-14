default-cbs-image
Jones (ankle) is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jones exited the game late in the first half of Sunday's Week 15 game against the Ravens. The 27-year-old plays a majority of his snaps on special teams as a returner. If he is unable to play, Mitchell Tinsley and Samaje Perine will likely take over return duties.

