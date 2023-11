Jones (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Texans, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones remains on injured reserve but is eligible to return this week against Houston. With Tee Higgins (hamstring) out, the Bengals could feel more pressure to get Jones active, but Cincinnati should be in okay shape with Ja'Marr Chase (back, questionable), Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas, as long as Chase does indeed play.