Jones (thumb) won't play Sunday against the Titans, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will suffer the first absence of his young NFL career. The rookie wide receiver has just one catch for six yards on two targets through three games, but Jones has provided a spark in the return game, as he took a punt return to the house from 81 yards away in Week 2. With Jones sidelined in Tennessee, Chris Evans or Trayveon Williams will likely return kickoffs, while Trenton Irwin handles punt returns.