Bengals' Charlie Jones: Ruled out with ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Jones left last Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury and was unable to log any practice participation in Week 16. The kick and punt returner's absence will give Ke'Shawn Williams a chance to shine as the lead returner in both roles, with Samaje Perine likely to take over Williams' position as the secondary kick returner.
More News
-
Bengals' Charlie Jones: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Charlie Jones: Won't return to Week 15 game•
-
Bengals' Charlie Jones: Questionable to return•
-
Bengals' Charlie Jones: Makes house call•
-
Bengals' Charlie Jones: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Charlie Jones: Still working through rib injury•