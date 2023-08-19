Jones recorded four receptions on six targets for 36 yards in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Falcons in preseason action.

Jones is expected to see the field primarily as a special teams contributor early in his career, though he got the opportunity to show his prowess as a pass catcher Friday. He largely delivered in short areas of the field and was a reliable target for both Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning. Jones still had a miscue by committing an offensive pass interference penalty, leaving him with an uneven offensive performance through two preseason appearances.