Bengals' Charlie Jones: Still working through rib injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Jones was cleared of a rib injury to play in the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Steelers, when he played two snaps on special teams and recorded a fair catch on a punt. He's still nursing the injury, but a full practice Thursday or Friday would put him on track toward being available for Sunday's game against the Jets.
