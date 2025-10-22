Jones (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones was cleared of a rib injury to play in the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Steelers, when he played two snaps on special teams and recorded a fair catch on a punt. He's still nursing the injury, but a full practice Thursday or Friday would put him on track toward being available for Sunday's game against the Jets.