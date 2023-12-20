Jones secured two of three targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Vikings.

Jones played on just four of the Cincinnati's 70 offensive snaps Saturday, the fewest of any Bengals pass catcher. The wideout's two grabs were his first since Week 3, as Jones has only been targeted in two of the eight games he has appeared in. Based on his extremely limited usage in the passing game, the rookie will be far off the fantasy radar when the Bengals visit the Steelers for a Week 16 matchup.