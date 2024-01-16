Jones had three catches for 49 yards in the Bengals' regular season finale win over the Browns. He finished the season with seven catches for 64 yards on nine targets.
Jones made his biggest impact in the season back in Week 2 with a punt return touchdown against the Ravens. The punt return role will most likely be his primary job in 2024 as well, even with potential changes on the Bengals' depth chart at wide receiver.
