Jones (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Jones is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Ravens. The third-year pro from Purdue has appeared in 14 games this season, tallying 1,084 kick-return yards and 115 punt-return yards. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect Ke'Shawn Williams to operate as Cincinnati's top return man.