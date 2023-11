Jones (thumb) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Texans, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals designated Jones to return from IR on Wednesday. Although the team will be without Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Ja'Marr Chase (back) is listed as questionable, Jones will wait at least another week before making his return. Cincinnati called up wide receivers Shed Jackson and Stanley Morgan from the practice squad Saturday.