Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Jones was injured near the end of the second quarter and was deemed questionable after spending time in the medical tent. He was then ruled out after halftime. Jones didn't get any targets on offense, returned one kickoff for 20 yards and returned one punt for minus-2 yards. It remains to be seen who the Bengals will turn to on punt returns moving forward, but Tahj Brooks figures to take over on kick returns.