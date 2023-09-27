Jones (hand) will be a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Jones likely suffered the injury in the team's 19-16 win over the Rams on Monday. Details of the injury and how severe it may be are unknown, but his ability to at least get on the field Wednesday is a positive. If he's unable to play Week 4 against the Titans, Chris Evans and Trenton Irwin would be candidates to take over return duties for the Bengals.