Brown (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brown was activated from IR on Saturday, and he'll be in uniform for the first time since Week 6. In five games prior to landing in IR, the 2023 fifth-rounder carried just twice for six yards and caught three passes for seven yards, so until the rookie carves out a steady role behind top back Joe Mixon in a backfield that also includes Trayveon Williams, he'll be off the fantasy radar.