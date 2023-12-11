Brown had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown to go along with eight carries for 25 yards in the Bengals' win over the Colts.

Brown was an afterthought early on in the season, but he's had big plays each of the last weeks after finally recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four games. Joe Mixon is still the man, but Brown is becoming a reliable second back for the Bengals.