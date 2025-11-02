Brown rushed 11 times for 37 yards and brought in eight of 14 targets for 75 yards in the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The wild back-and-forth nature of the game limited Brown's rushing opportunities against a vulnerable Bears run defense, but the third-year back made up for it with his work as a receiver. Brown's catch and target totals were both team and season highs, and he did manage to log double-digit carries for the third straight contest. Brown will face the Steelers' inconsistent run defense on the road when the Bengals return from the Week 10 bye on Sunday, Nov. 16.