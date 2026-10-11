Brown rushed 13 times for 39 yards and brought in three of four targets for 21 yards in the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

As his final numbers corroborate, Brown found efficiency on the ground elusive against a surprisingly game Dolphins defense. The versatile back made a serviceable impact as a complementary option in the passing game, although his lost fumble came after a three-yard reception just past the midway point of the second quarter. Brown also saw Samaje Perine get some significant second-half run and ultimately outpace him by one rush attempt, but the former should remain the lead option in the ground attack coming out of a Week 6 bye in a Week 7 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 25.