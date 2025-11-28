Brown rushed 15 times for 78 yards and brought in all seven targets for 35 yards in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Chase had to claw for most of his yardage Thursday, as his longest run went for a modest 18 yards while his most productive reception netted just nine yards. However, the third-year back still managed a highly fantasy-friendly effort despite the return of backfield mate Samaje Perine from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. Brown tied Ja'Marr Chase for the team led in receptions while eclipsing the 70-yard mark on the ground for fifth time in the last six contests, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 14 road matchup on Sunday, Dec. 7 against a Bills defense that has struggled to slow down the road all season.