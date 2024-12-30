Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Monday that he's "hopeful' that the Brown (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Steelers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Pitcher added that he believes that Brown -- who suffered a right high-ankle sprain in this past Saturday's 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos -- is "going to work really hard to be out there for us." The 8-8 Bengals head into Week 18 still in contention for a playoff spot, so having Brown available would be a major boost to the team's offense in a must-win scenario. If, however, Brown is limited or out this weekend, Khalil Herbert would be in line for added opportunities out of the backfield.