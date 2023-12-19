Brown was limited at Tuesday's practice due to a sternum injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Brown entered Week 13 with five touches in the first six appearances of his career, but the rookie fifth-round pick has come on the last three games, combining for 30 touches for 217 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD. Assuming he gets through Week 16 prep and is able to play Saturday in Pittsburgh, he'll be a decent enough option for managers in need of an RB option.