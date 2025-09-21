Brown rushed 10 times for three yards and brought in four of five targets for 17 yards in the Bengals' 48-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Brown's final rushing line tells the tale of both limited opportunities due to game script and next to no running room against a talented Vikings front seven. The third-year back's rush attempts and rushing yardage totals were unsurprisingly season-low figures, and Brown could only very modestly make up for the shortfall with his work through the air. The Bengals will look for a reset in a Week 4 road matchup against the Broncos, but that presents as another extremely challenging matchup for Cincinnati's Jake Browning-led offense as a whole.