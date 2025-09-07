default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brown rushed the ball 21 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns. He added two receptions on three targets for eight yards.

The Bengals' offense was sluggish in their Week 1 win, and Brown's performance was a mix of positive and negative. He was very inefficient, averaging only 2.0 yards per carry with a long gain of eight yards. On the other hand, Brown was the only Bengals' running back to get a carry, and he also converted a one-yard touchdown at the goal line. While the stat line wasn't particularly strong, Brown's usage will keep him locked in as one of the best fantasy options at the position.

More News