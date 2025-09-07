Brown rushed the ball 21 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns. He added two receptions on three targets for eight yards.

The Bengals' offense was sluggish in their Week 1 win, and Brown's performance was a mix of positive and negative. He was very inefficient, averaging only 2.0 yards per carry with a long gain of eight yards. On the other hand, Brown was the only Bengals' running back to get a carry, and he also converted a one-yard touchdown at the goal line. While the stat line wasn't particularly strong, Brown's usage will keep him locked in as one of the best fantasy options at the position.