Brown rushed 10 times for 40 yards and brought in all three targets for 31 yards in the Bengals' 28-3 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Brown's opportunities were limited by game script, but he turned in his most efficient performance of the season as both runner and receiver. Prior to Monday night, Brown hadn't averaged more than 2.9 yards per carry in his first three contests, and his 10.3 yards per catch versus Denver edged the 9.0 figure he'd mustered on two grabs Week 2 against the Jaguars. The Bengals offense appears stuck in the mud over its first two full games with Jake Browning at the helm, however, so Brown's fantasy prospects remain muted heading into a Week 5 home matchup against a tough Lions defense.