Brown carried the ball 13 times for 72 yards and caught four of six targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Browns.

The rushing yardage gave Brown his first 1,000-yard campaign on the ground, while the first-quarter TD gave him a total of 11 on the season (six rushing, five receiving) to tie his career high. The third-year RB also set a new personal best with 1,456 scrimmage yards, and he'll head into the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 locked into the top spot in the Cincy backfield.