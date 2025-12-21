Brown carried the ball 12 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught all four of his targets for 43 yards and two more scores in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

All three of Brown's trips to the end zone came in the third quarter, making him the first player in the NFL this season with three TDs in the same period. It was the third time in 2025 that the third-year back has scored multiple touchdowns, but he's got only eight TDs in total (four rushing, four receiving) through 15 contests. Brown lines up for another juicy matchup in Week 17 against the Cardinals.