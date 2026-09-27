Brown rushed 13 times for 61 yards and brought in both targets for eight yards in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Brown continued his career-long tradition of efficient rushing performances against the Steelers, but the running back's overall opportunities were at least somewhat capped due to game script. The versatile back also struggled to make an impact in the passing game for the second straight game after opening the season with a 5-22-0 receiving line, as he's produced the same number of receptions for just 10 yards over the last two contests. Brown should continue in a workhorse role against the Jaguars at home next Sunday.