Brown rushed three times for five yards and caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Brown continued to operate as the Cincinnati's No. 2 running back, playing 11 of the Bengals' 74 offensive snaps Sunday. With little usage behind veteran Joe Mixon, the rookie's fantasy utility is limited in the Bengals' offense. Brown remains far off the fantasy radar as the Bengals host the Browns in Week 18.