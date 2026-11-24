Brown rushed six times for six yards and brought in five of eight targets for 30 yards in the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday night.

As his final line indicates, Brown was completely stonewalled by a talented Commanders run defense, although backfield mate Samaje Perine, who equaled Brown's carry total, was able to average 4.3 yards per tote with his opportunities. Brown did find a way to make his usual impact as a receiver, tying for the team lead in receptions and finishing second in targets to Ja'Marr Chase. Brown's carry and rushing yardage totals were both season lows, but he should have appreciably better conditions for production on the ground in a Week 12 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday.