Brown rushed 18 times for 99 yards and caught six of eight targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-12 loss to the Steelers.

Brown has rushed for at least 73 yards in three of his last four games after failing to exceed 47 rushing yards in a game through Week 6. He handled a workhorse role in the absence of top backup Samaje Perine (ankle), as Brown set season highs with 24 touches and 127 scrimmage yards. After a slow start, Brown has started to deliver the gaudy production fantasy managers expected on the heels of his breakout 2024 campaign. New England's stout run defense will be tasked with trying to slow down Brown in Week 12.