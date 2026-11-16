Brown rushed 10 times for 44 yards and brought in eight of nine targets for 39 yards in the Bengals' 38-18 win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

Brown averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry, but as customary, his rushing opportunities were capped in a Bengals offense that typically takes a pass-heavy approach irrespective of game script. Brown did benefit from that philosophy as a receiver, however, as he tied his second-highest total of receptions on the season. Brown's fantasy outlook will remain relatively modest for a Week 11 road matchup against the Commanders on Monday night, Nov. 23 thanks to Cincinnati's offensive approach.