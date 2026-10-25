Brown rushed 11 times for 39 yards and brought in four of five targets for 19 yards in the Bengals' 35-13 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Brown didn't partake in the Bengals' five-touchdown second-half explosion, but the versatile back had a serviceable day on a per-touch basis. However, Brown hasn't really come close to reaching the 100-yard mark on the ground in any game this season -- the closest he's come is 80 yards -- and he's been at 61 yards or fewer in five of six contests. Brown's pass-catching work continues to typically be plentiful as well, but he still has a relatively modest outlook heading into a Week 8 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.