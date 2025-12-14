Bengals' Chase Brown: Grinds out 90 total yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown had 13 carries for 53 yards and another seven catches for 37 yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Brown's day was a good representation of the Bengals' afternoon against the Ravens' defense. His longest play from scrimmage was 10 yards, and his longest reception went for seven yards. In PPR leagues he posted an acceptable number at least. Meanwhile, teammate Samaje Perine left with an ankle injury but returned in time for the Bengals' final drive. Brown should carry a heavy workload next week against Miami.
More News
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Two TDs in loss•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Contributes 113 total yards in win•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Reaches century mark again•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Four straight with 100 total yards•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Busy day as receiver in loss•
-
Bengals' Chase Brown: Tops 100 total yards with two TDs•