Brown had 13 carries for 53 yards and another seven catches for 37 yards in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Brown's day was a good representation of the Bengals' afternoon against the Ravens' defense. His longest play from scrimmage was 10 yards, and his longest reception went for seven yards. In PPR leagues he posted an acceptable number at least. Meanwhile, teammate Samaje Perine left with an ankle injury but returned in time for the Bengals' final drive. Brown should carry a heavy workload next week against Miami.