Brown rushed 11 times for 43 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Browns.

Brown continued to operate as the No. 2 running back behind starter Joe Mixon in the season finale, with the rookie's 11 carries marking his highest total of the campaign. Though he saw a larger role over the second half of the season, Brown's opportunities were fairly limited in 2023, as he totaled 44 carries for 179 yards and added 14 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown over 12 games. Though Mixon is under contract for 2024, he's owed a $3 million roster bonus March 16, so Brown's role heading into next season should come into focus by that date. Even if the Bengals elect to keep Mixon in the fold next season, it's possible that the 23-year-old Brown earns a larger role as part of a timeshare after Mixon continued to demonstrate middling efficiency as a rusher in 2023. Mixon has now finished with 4.1 yards per carry or fewer in each of the last five seasons.