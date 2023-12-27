Brown rushed four times for 16 yards and secured both of his targets for eight yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

Brown operated as the Bengals' No. 2 running back Saturday, playing 14 of Cincinnati's 64 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, starter Joe Mixon played 38 snaps and carried the ball 11 times in the contest. Brown has earned extra opportunities in recent weeks, but he saw a dip in his recent usage on a day when the Bengals struggled to get much going on offense. The rookie will look to get more involved behind Mixon in a Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.