Bengals' Chase Brown: Heads into contract year

As Brown approaches the final year of his rookie contract, he remains the Bengals' clear-cut top option at running back, John Sheeran of https://atozsports.com reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN, Brown previously expressed his desire to remain with the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and earlier this offseason the 26-year-old was in communication with the Bengals regarding a possible extension. Brown is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he carried 232 times for 1,016 yards and six TDs in 17 regular season contests and was sixth among all NFL running backs with 437 receiving yards, while adding five aerial TDs among his 69 catches. Looking ahead, Brown is poised to maintain steady weekly volume (and in turn fantasy production) in 2026. Meanwhile Samaje Perine is set to reprise his role as Brown's top backup, though 2025 sixth-rounder Tahj Brooks could see an uptick in complementary touches after recording just 16 carries as a rookie. Also in Cincinnati's backfield mix ahead of training camp are Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton, Kentrel Bullock and Jamal Haynes.