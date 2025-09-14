Brown recorded 16 rushes for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars. He added two receptions on three targets for 18 yards.

Brown was the only running back to record a carry for the second straight game to begin the season. However, he was also extremely inefficient once again, averaging only 2.9 yards per attempt with a long of just 11 yards. This performance was a bit more justifiable, as Jake Browning entered the game halfway through the second quarter after Joe Burrow (toe) was sidelined, allowing the Jaguars to focus on short areas of the field defensively. The Bengals don't have strong alternatives to Brown to take carries, but he now has only 90 yards on the ground on 37 carries across the first two games of the campaign.