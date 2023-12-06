Brown (hamstring) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brown will look to return to full practice participation Thursday or Friday to avoid the injury report heading into Sunday's clash with the Colts. Cincinnati held a walkthrough Wednesday after Monday's 34-31 win in Jacksonville, during which Brown rushed nine times for 61 yards. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick came into Monday's win with only two carries all season, but he could be a larger part of the offense moving forward, assuming Brown's healthy enough to play.