Brown had 11 carries for 39 yards and two catches for a loss of one yard in Saturday's 21-19 preseason loss to the Commanders.

Th Bengals didn't have Joe Mixon (rest), Chris Evans (undisclosed) or Trayveon Williams (ankle), leaving Brown to make the start and dominate playing time early in the game with the second-team offense. Cincinnati then turned things over to undrafted rookies Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler, neither of whom did anything to unseat Brown, a fifth-round pick. Reports suggest Evans is the favorite to spell Mixon on third downs, but Brown at least appears in good position for a roster spot heading into Week 1 at Cleveland.