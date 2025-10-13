Brown rushed the ball nine times for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers. He added two catches on two targets for seven yards.

Brown finally showed some efficiency on the ground thanks primarily to a 13-yard run shortly before halftime. However, his day was defined by a shift in touch allocation in the Cincinnati backfield, with Samae Perine earning eight total touches to Brown's 11. Game script may have dictated that late in the contest, but Perine drew the first Bengals' carry and only recorded two of his touches when the team was in a hopeless situation on the scoreboard. There's no obvious candidate to fully displace Brown in the Cincinnati backfield, but this was the team's first signal that it may be growing tired of his lack of efficiency.