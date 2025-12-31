Brown (illness) did not practice Wednesday.

Brown will have two more opportunities to retake the practice field before Cincinnati is forced to decide whether to assign him an official injury designation for Week 18. The starting running back is coming off his most productive game of the season, having carried the ball 22 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns while adding three catches for 40 yards during the Bengals' win over the Cardinals in Week 17. If able to suit up Week 18, Brown will get a chance to close out the 2025 campaign strong with a home matchup against Cleveland.