The Bengals placed Brown (hip) on injured reserve Saturday.

Head coach Zac Taylor noted via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site Friday that Brown picked up the injury in practice earlier in the week. He'll be forced to sit out for the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Steelers on Nov. 26. In the meantime, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans will be in line for an increased workload behind starter Joe Mixon.