Bengals' Chase Brown: Not spotted at start of practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Should Brown be officially deemed a 'DNP' on Thursday's injury report, he'll have one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Browns. If the running back ends up sidelined this weekend, added backfield reps in Week 18 would be available for Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks.
