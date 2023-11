Brown failed to record a single carry or target in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Brown returned to the field Sunday after four weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, but he failed to play a single snap on offense. Instead, the rookie running back was used on special teams, playing just 11 snaps. Brown sits behind both Joe Mixon and Trayveon Williams on the depth chart, and he'll be far off the fantasy radar when the Bengals visit the Jaguars in Week 13.