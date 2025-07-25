Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Wednesday that he expects Brown to be "a household name" by the end of the season, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.

Pitcher even compared Brown to Austin Ekeler, highlighting Brown's receiving skills and versatility. After not playing much as a rookie, the 2023 fifth-round pick became one of the highest-volume backs in the league by the second half of last season, logging at least 50 snaps and 15 touches in each of his last eight games. He averaged 18.9 carries for 78.9 yards and 4.8 catches for 37.4 yards over that eight-game stretch, with three rushing TDs and three receiving scores. The Bengals probably want to reduce Brown's workload at least a little bit, but that partially depends on how things come along with their backups, namely Zack Moss (NFI - neck), Samaje Perine and rookie Tahj Brooks.